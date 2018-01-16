Filed Under:Denver Public Schools, DPS, Education, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – As many as 50 jobs could soon be cut at the central office of Denver Public Schools.

That’s according to independent nonprofit Chalkbeat, which reports the district is looking to change its budget to help increase funding for its poorest students.

A total of 30 positions which help schools serve students with disabilities are reportedly getting cut. Other cuts include supervising positions at the central office.

The district is expected to get more state funding for the 2018-19 school year.

Some schools could see between $80 and $180 extra for higher needs students. Those include homeless students, those living in foster care and undocumented students.

Other budget concerns include legislative plans to shore up the pension system. DPS would need to contribute millions of dollars for retired teachers.

The final budget will be voted on by the school board in May.

