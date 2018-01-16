DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The fight over a proposed recycling center in Douglas County heads back to court.
The Town of Parker sued the county last month to stop the project near South Chambers Road and Grasslands Drive.
People who live near the proposed site worry about the smell, rats and noise coming from the facility.
The waste and recycling company owner says the fully enclosed facility would be unlike any other facility currently in Colorado.
On Tuesday, the owner filed a motion to try and get the lawsuit dismissed because they say Parker has no right to stop the project.