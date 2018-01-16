Filed Under:Douglas County, Grasslands Drive, Local TV, Mountain Waste & Recycling Inc, Parker, South Chambers Road

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The fight over a proposed recycling center in Douglas County heads back to court.

The Town of Parker sued the county last month to stop the project near South Chambers Road and Grasslands Drive.

douglas county 3 Fight Over Proposed Recycling Center Gets Tangled In Court

People who live near the proposed site worry about the smell, rats and noise coming from the facility.

trash facility fight 6pkg frame 1998 Fight Over Proposed Recycling Center Gets Tangled In Court

(credit: CBS)

The waste and recycling company owner says the fully enclosed facility would be unlike any other facility currently in Colorado.

On Tuesday, the owner filed a motion to try and get the lawsuit dismissed because they say Parker has no right to stop the project.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch