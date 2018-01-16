Filed Under:Denver Day Works, Denver Homeless, Local TV, Michael Hancock

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock spoke on Tuesday about the success of the Denver Day Works program.

It provides the homeless community with jobs like changing the lights from florescent to LED at the city’s library. That project will save the city about $500,000 a year.

Officials say aside from that, the program helps participants make changes in their lives — something the participants agree on.

“It’s benefited me. It’s gotten me back to work. It’s found me a good job that pays well that I can survive on, pay my bills, and start a new chapter on my life and hopefully make things better,” said Scott McIntosh.

Hancock says they have a plan to extend the program which has helped at least 100 people get jobs since it launched in 2016.

