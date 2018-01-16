Filed Under:Denver Coliseum, Exceptional Rodeo, Local TV, National Western Stock Show, Stock Show

DENVER (CBS4)– A group of children and teenagers took over one of the main arenas at the National Western Stock Show for a rodeo on Tuesday.

The annual PRCA Exceptional Rodeo was at the Denver Coliseum where professionals teamed up with children living with special needs.

They helped the kids ride horses and bulls, pose for pictures with rodeo queens, and even do some barrel racing and calf roping!

“It’s fun to actually be here and experience it in a different way. And see them experience it in a really fun way and see how fun it is,” said teacher Krista Pruett.

The stock show is in town through Jan. 21.

