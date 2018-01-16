Filed Under:Assault Weapon, Bump Stock Ban, Bump Stocks, Denver City Council, Local TV, NRA

DENVER (CBS4)– An ordinance banning bump stock firing mechanisms will go before the full Denver City Council on Tuesday.

This update to Denver’s 1989 assault weapons ban will also limit magazine capacity to 15 rounds, making it compliant with Colorado state law.

The bump stock device received national attention after it was used by the shooter in the Las Vegas massacre to modify his weapon.

The initial hearing before the Denver City Council will be Jan. 16. The second hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

If passed, violation of the ordinance will carry a maximum fine of $999 and up to 180 days in jail.

