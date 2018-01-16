FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman arrested last week in the death of her father has been charged with first-degree murder, his remains encased in concrete.

Police in Federal Heights arrested Dayna Jennings after the remains of her father were found inside a home on Eliot Circle.

The body of William Mussack, 61, was found inside the home, encased in concrete in the crawlspace of the home.

Investigators say they first received a call from a concerned family members on Dec. 27 who say they had not heard or seen from Mussack since early December.

A missing person report was filed the next day.

It wasn’t until Jan. 10 when investigators executed a search warrant at the home on Eliot Circle.

Jennings, 44, was taken into custody. The 17th Judicial District DA has charged Jennings with first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

Through interviews, police discovered that Mussack had told his son that he believed he had been drugged on Dec. 7, 2017 after taking a single bite of a hamburger and then falling asleep for 15 hours. When he woke, the hamburger was still there with one bite missing.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jennings had ordered a rolloff dumpster that was dropped off at the house on Dec. 11, 2017. That dumpster was replaced with an empty dumpster. Jennings told police that she was replacing the carpet and flooring in the home after a toilet had overflowed.

The arrest affidavit states that no other bank account activity for Mussack was posted after Dec. 9, 2017 that didn’t include Jennings.