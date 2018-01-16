ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Dave Matthews Band is releasing its ninth studio album and launching a tour with stops in Colorado and across North America.

The Dave Matthews Band will play at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Englewood on Aug. 24 and 25.

Members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association can request tickets now through Jan. 22, via the organization’s website. (Tickets are not guaranteed.)

There will also be a pre-sale for Citi card members from Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Feb. 1, at 10 p.m., Rolling Stone reported.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 2. through Ticketmaster.

“Tickets purchased before May 17 will come with a voucher for a CD or digital download of Matthews’ album once it is released,” according to Rolling Stone.

See the full tour schedule here.

The ban will headline THE NIGHT BEFORE show on Saturday, Feb. 2, before Super Bowl LII at Xcel Energy Center in Minneapolis. Tickets to that show are sold out.

This is the band’s first new album since 2012. The website doesn’t say what it will be called.

“The band is currently putting the finishing touches on the album,” the website states.