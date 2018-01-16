DENVER (CBS4) – Frontier and Volaris Airlines hope to join forces to offer more low cost flights to passengers.
The two companies announced a codeshare agreement on Tuesday which would allow both carriers to sell tickets and connect itineraries on each others network.
The move would open up new options to Mexico out of Denver.
Frontier already flies to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Cancun. Volaries offers service to Mexico City and Guadalajara from Denver.
The agreement needs to be approved in both the U.S. and Mexico.