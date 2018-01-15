DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A large donation has been made to honor the memory of a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve.
The Thin Blue Line USA organization collected more than $26,000 by selling bracelets.
Deputy Zackari Parrish was shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at the Copper Canyon apartment complex in Highlands Ranch.
The money raised from this fundraiser goes directly to the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund to support Parrish’s wife and two young daughters.