Copper Canyon Shooting, Deputy Parrish Fundraiser, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff's Office

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A large donation has been made to honor the memory of a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty on New Year’s Eve.

copper canyon gofundme 10pkg transfer frame 60 Organization Donates $26,000 To Deputy Parrishs Family

(credit: CBS)

The Thin Blue Line USA organization collected more than $26,000 by selling bracelets.

parrish fundraiser thin blue line usa Organization Donates $26,000 To Deputy Parrishs Family

(credit: Thin Blue Line USA)

Deputy Zackari Parrish was shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at the Copper Canyon apartment complex in Highlands Ranch.

The money raised from this fundraiser goes directly to the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund to support Parrish’s wife and two young daughters.

