COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Colorado Springs are looking for two people accused of using a stolen piece of construction equipment to steal an ATM.
It happened overnight at the UMB Bank off Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
Investigators say the suspects stole the front loader from a nearby construction site, and then ripped the ATM from the ground.
The suspects are then accused of loading the machine in the back of a truck and leaving.
Police hope surveillance video might help identify the suspects.