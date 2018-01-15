Watch Live
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Colorado Springs are looking for two people accused of using a stolen piece of construction equipment to steal an ATM.

It happened overnight at the UMB Bank off Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

Investigators say the suspects stole the front loader from a nearby construction site, and then ripped the ATM from the ground.

The suspects are then accused of loading the machine in the back of a truck and leaving.

Police hope surveillance video might help identify the suspects.

