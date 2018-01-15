COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Nuggets Guard/Forward Torrey Craig. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands filled the streets of Denver on Monday for the annual MLK Marade to honor the civil rights leader.

One of the organizers told CBS4’s Tori Mason that Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested, sprayed with water hoses and bitten by dogs to get his message out there, so dealing with icy streets and freezing temperatures seems small in comparison.

This year’s theme, which honors Dr. King’s commitment to service, is “A Day On, Not A Day Off.”

People were asked to donate to a collection drive for the homeless and participate in other service projects leading up to the march.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2018 MLK Marade

Marade participants say this is a time that Americans need to remember MLK’s message to “love one another” the most.

“In lieu of the climate of the nation right now I wanted to come out and support, I am a supporter but I usually had to work. Now I’m close enough where I can come out on my lunch hour and see what’s going on and lend my support,” said Mike, a Marade participant.

“Denver is so diverse and we need to show support for one another because when you boil it all down, we are Americans and we do need to support each other and every aspect of our culture,” said Dan Watkins, a Marade participant.

The Marade began at 10:45 a.m. Monday at the corner of Colfax Ave. and Columbine Street. The Marade continued west toward the State Capitol and ended with a rally at Civic Center Park.

martin luther king MLK Marade Continues Through Denver Streets Despite Ice, Snow

The Martin Luther King Jr. statue in City Park (credit: CBS)

Colfax was closed during the march. Officials say the total distance is equivalent to a 5K.

