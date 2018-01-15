(CNN) — Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney texted a friend that he will seek the open Senate seat from Utah this year, according to a New York Times report published Sunday.

gettyimages 626533872 Report: Friend Says Romney Will Run For Senate

Mitt Romney (credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

The Times’ report adds to the growing expectation that Romney will declare his intention to seek the Republican nomination to replace outgoing Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, who earlier this year made it official that he will not seek re-election.

The inevitability of Mitt Romney’s next campaign

Romney is scheduled for two public events in Utah during the coming week — one before the Salt Lake City Chamber of Commerce and the other at a technology conference.

The deadline for Romney to get into the race officially is not until March, and it is unclear when he might declare.

The report said Utah GOP Gov. Gary Herbert told Kem Gardner, a friend of Romney, that the former Republican presidential candidate should not be “coy” about seeking the Senate seat. Gardner later called Herbert and read a text from Romney saying, “I’m running.”

President Donald Trump, whose candidacy Romney criticized during the 2016 campaign, has spoken with Romney by phone recently, and political observers have pointed to the possibility that Romney could be an outspoken critic of Trump’s conduct from the Senate.

In the wake of Trump’s victory, Romney dined with Trump, and afterward, he praised Trump for winning the presidency as speculation mounted that Trump might choose Romney for secretary of state.

By Eli Watkins, CNN

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch