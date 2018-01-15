By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – A back door cold front really packed an icy punch for the morning commute. A layer of freezing drizzle managed to coat the front range and eastern plains with icy quickly before a small layer of snow and sleet backed in against the region. This created a sheet of ice on many of the roads and sidewalks as Coloradans got up and going on Monday. Snow amounts were fairly light but, just enough to cause a few headaches.

Snow flurries will linger into the afternoon before clearing skies take over Monday evening. With the clearing skies very cold temperatures will be taking over with lows dropping into the single digits for many across the eastern plains and mountain valleys. There is a wind chill advisory for extreme eastern parts of the state where wind chills could plummet as low as 25 below zero.

Skies will clear by Tuesday with a warming trend by mid-week. There is another storm system expected for the weekend with measurable snow expected in Denver and across the region.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.