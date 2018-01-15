By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – An arctic cold front moving into Colorado from Nebraska will keep temperatures in the deep freeze on Monday. The front will also produce a combination of freezing rain and snow in the morning causing very slick roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues through 10 a.m. for the entire Denver metro area because of ice and therefore slippy roads.

By mid morning there should be enough cold air to cause all the precipitation to transition into snow. Then the precipitation will end completely by early afternoon but skies will stay cloudy and temperatures will remain very cold. The Denver area will be in the teens by late afternoon.

In the mountains, plan on light snow through much of the day with up to 5 inches of accumulation mainly from Summit County to the east.

Monday night will be clear and dry statewide which will cause very cold temperatures. We’ll bottom out in the lower single digits in the metro area while areas on the Eastern Plains drop well below zero with chills as low as -20­°. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for these areas from 11 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Sunshine returns to Colorado on Tuesday and will then stick around through Friday as temperatures gradually warm back into the 60s for the metro area at the end of the week. We’re then looking at another good chance for snow this weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.