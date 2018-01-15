COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Nuggets Guard/Forward Torrey Craig. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Icy Roads, Road Closures

DENVER (CBS4)– Icy conditions on roads across the Denver metro area are causing major issues for drivers on Monday.

Freezing drizzle began falling overnight and many roads had black ice on them when drivers hit the streets for the morning commute.

slick roads 12vo frame 1283 Icy, Slick Roads Cause Multiple Crashes Along Front Range

(credit: CBS)

Some drivers say the MLK Jr. Holiday helped contribute to fewer vehicles on the roadway but the conditions were very slick across much of the region.

slick roads 12vo frame 547 Icy, Slick Roads Cause Multiple Crashes Along Front Range

(credit: CBS)

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 in both directions from Aurora to Bennett just after 6:30 a.m. All lanes of I-70 reopened about 10:20 a.m.

About 15 minutes after I-70 was closed, CDOT closed Interstate 225 from Parker Road to Interstate 70. All lanes of I-225 reopened about 8:20 a.m.

slick roads 12vo frame 947 Icy, Slick Roads Cause Multiple Crashes Along Front Range

(credit: CBS)

TRAFFIC INFO: Traffic Section

