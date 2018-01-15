DENVER (CBS4)– Icy conditions on roads across the Denver metro area are causing major issues for drivers on Monday.
Freezing drizzle began falling overnight and many roads had black ice on them when drivers hit the streets for the morning commute.
Some drivers say the MLK Jr. Holiday helped contribute to fewer vehicles on the roadway but the conditions were very slick across much of the region.
Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 in both directions from Aurora to Bennett just after 6:30 a.m. All lanes of I-70 reopened about 10:20 a.m.
About 15 minutes after I-70 was closed, CDOT closed Interstate 225 from Parker Road to Interstate 70. All lanes of I-225 reopened about 8:20 a.m.
