DENVER (CBS4) – Icy conditions on roads across the Denver metro area are causing major issues for drivers on Monday morning.

Freezing drizzle began falling overnight and many roads have black ice on them.

Denver plow drivers are focused on main arterials, bridges & overpasses. Also assisting on MLK Marade route. Use care; it’s slick. — Denver Public Works (@DenPublicWorks) January 15, 2018

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued through 10 a.m. for the entire Denver metro area.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 in both directions from Aurora to Bennett just after 6:30 a.m. About 15 minutes later they closed Interstate 225 from Parker Road to Interstate 70.

Dozens of accidents have taken place, including crashes at the following locations:

– Interstate 70 at Strasburg (double fatal accident)

– Highway 85 at 136th

– Interstate 25 between Castle Pines and Ridgegate (one person taken to the hospital)

South Metro is checking on multiple vehicle collisions along I-25 northbound and southbound between Castle Pines and Ridgegate. Firefighters reporting black ice and dangerous driving conditions, be careful out there! Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/yaDnvWi4mj — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 15, 2018

“Temperatures have stayed just warm enough aloft to keep the precipitation freezing drizzle in many areas causing very slick roads,” CBS4 meteorologist Ashton Altieri said.

