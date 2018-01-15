ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A Denver Broncos player has been arrested in Louisiana for possession of marijuana.
Carlos Henderson was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon when he was initially pulled over for speeding.
Police say they smelled marijuana in the car and also found a “thick, green residue” in Henderson’s mouth.
Henderson, the 2017 third-round draft pick for the Broncos, allegedly denied eating any of the pot before the traffic stop, but admitted to smoking pot earlier in the day.
Henderson has been released from jail on bond.