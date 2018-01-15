Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News At Noon
    12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Nuggets Guard/Forward Torrey Craig. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Filed Under:Carlos Henderson, Denver Broncos, Local TV, Louisiana, Marijuana Possession, NFL Draft, Pot Possession

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A Denver Broncos player has been arrested in Louisiana for possession of marijuana.

Carlos Henderson was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon when he was initially pulled over for speeding.

carlos henderson arrest vo frame 581 Broncos Player Arrested For Pot Possession During Traffic Stop

(credit: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Police say they smelled marijuana in the car and also found a “thick, green residue” in Henderson’s mouth.

gettyimages 829688576 Broncos Player Arrested For Pot Possession During Traffic Stop

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 10: Carlos Henderson #11 of the Denver Broncos runs against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos defeated the Bears 24-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Henderson, the 2017 third-round draft pick for the Broncos, allegedly denied eating any of the pot before the traffic stop, but admitted to smoking pot earlier in the day.

Henderson has been released from jail on bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch