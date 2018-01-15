COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Nuggets Guard/Forward Torrey Craig. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada shot and killed a wanted man, believed to be armed, on Sunday.

Police say they had information that the man, who was wanted on felony warrants, was carrying a weapon and dangerous.

Officers approached him in a car about 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Interstate 70 and Kipling.

Officers say he tried to drive away before he got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

Police gave chase and that’s when shots were fired. It is believed the man had a gun.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

