DENVER (CBS4) – Pro-life supporters took their message to the steps of the State Capitol Building on Saturday.
The Celebrate Life rally and march drew in thousands of people who listened to the archbishop of Denver.
They waved signs and banners as they sung and marched near Colfax Avenue and Lincoln Street.
“Every single human being has value worth and dignity. There’s a reason why each one of us is here this time in human history. We’re here for a purpose,” said Lynn Grandon, a member of the Respect Life Office.
There were approximately 4,000 people at the event.