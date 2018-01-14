DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans will again march down Colfax Avenue as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday morning.
The Marade will begin at 10:45 a.m. at the corner of Colfax Ave. and Columbine Street. It will then continue west toward the State Capitol and end at Civic Center Park.
Colfax will be closed during the march. Officials say the total distance is equivalent to a 5K.
Some snow is expected in the metro area early Monday morning, but more importantly, the public should dress in layers as temperatures will be below freezing.
LINK: Marade Route