DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans will again march down Colfax Avenue as a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday morning.

mlk marade denver route

(credit: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission)

The Marade will begin at 10:45 a.m. at the corner of Colfax Ave. and Columbine Street. It will then continue west toward the State Capitol and end at Civic Center Park.

martin luther king

The Martin Luther King Jr. statue in City Park (credit: CBS)

Colfax will be closed during the march. Officials say the total distance is equivalent to a 5K.

Some snow is expected in the metro area early Monday morning, but more importantly, the public should dress in layers as temperatures will be below freezing.

LINK: Marade Route

