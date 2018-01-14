Watch Live
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday will be a quiet and mostly sunny day across Colorado with good travel conditions expected in the high country.

But changes will get underway around sunset on the northeast plains as a cold front moves in.

That front will bring a dramatic drop in our temperature along with a chance for snow starting late tonight and lasting until about noon on Monday.

Totals will be light with only 2 inches or less expected. Some may see snow in the air but never experience an accumulation.

One thing everyone along and east of the foothills will experience is a drop in temperature with single digits expected by Tuesday morning.

Western Colorado and the mountains will not experience this cold front.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

