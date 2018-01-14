By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday will be a quiet and mostly sunny day across Colorado with good travel conditions expected in the high country.
But changes will get underway around sunset on the northeast plains as a cold front moves in.
That front will bring a dramatic drop in our temperature along with a chance for snow starting late tonight and lasting until about noon on Monday.
Totals will be light with only 2 inches or less expected. Some may see snow in the air but never experience an accumulation.
One thing everyone along and east of the foothills will experience is a drop in temperature with single digits expected by Tuesday morning.
Western Colorado and the mountains will not experience this cold front.
