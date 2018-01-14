DENVER (CBS)- A couple weeks into January is a good time evaluate how well New Year’s resolutions are going.
Saving more and spending less are often at the top of everyone’s list, but studies show only 8% of people actually stick to their goals.
Local financial professional Patrick Lynch offers these tips, to help make sure we stick to our target for the new year:
- Create a budget, check it often and stick to it.
- Start small when saving money; make lunches at home and skip your morning trip to the coffee shop.
- Regularly put money into an emergency fund.
- Make a plan to pay off high interest debt. Pay the smallest debt off first, then work your way up.
To find more information on how to stay financially fit just head to http://patricklynchfinancial.com.