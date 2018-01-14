Filed Under:Finance, New Year's Resolutions

DENVER (CBS)- A couple weeks into January is a good time evaluate how well New Year’s resolutions are going.

Saving more and spending less are often at the top of everyone’s list, but studies show only 8% of people actually stick to their goals.

Local financial professional Patrick Lynch offers these tips, to help make sure we stick to our target for the new year:

  • Create a budget, check it often and stick to it.
  • Start small when saving money; make lunches at home and skip your morning trip to the coffee shop.
  • Regularly put money into an emergency fund.
  • Make a plan to pay off high interest debt. Pay the smallest debt off first, then work your way up.

To find more information on how to stay financially fit just head to http://patricklynchfinancial.com.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch