WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A dog owner revisited the park where his dog, Biki, was killed by a pitbull. He spent part of the day warning his neighbors about the potential danger.
Biki was attacked last week at the Westminster Hills off-leash dog park.
Her owners, John Flannagan and Barbie Stephens, say the pitbull’s owners took off as Flannagan tended to Biki.
“We do not want this to happen to a child. That is what is going on here. We can’t bring Biki back, but if we can preclude this from happening to a child it would have all been worth it,” said Flannagan.
He hopes the owners come forward and take responsibility. Flannagan says he’s working with the City of Westminster to try to ban pitbulls.