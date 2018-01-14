Filed Under:Alpine Rescue Team, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, Foothills Fire Department, I-70, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

DENVER (CBS4) — Eastbound I-70 was closed late Sunday morning while rescuers attempted to reach a person trapped in a vehicle that left the highway and landed in a creek.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured right now at the Lookout Mountain exit at mile marker 256. The highway was closed at 11 a.m.

i 70 crash 1 cdot Car Crashes Through Guardrail; I 70 Closed

(credit: CDOT)

A medical helicopter was requested for the person who remains stuck in the vehicle.

An adult and a child have already been transported from the scene by ambulance to a hospital.

Authorities indicate the rescue process and clean-up of the wreck may lead to a very length duration of closure.

i 70 crash 2 masure Car Crashes Through Guardrail; I 70 Closed

(credit: CBS4)

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch