DENVER (CBS4) — Eastbound I-70 was closed late Sunday morning while rescuers attempted to reach a person trapped in a vehicle that left the highway and landed in a creek.
Eastbound traffic is being detoured right now at the Lookout Mountain exit at mile marker 256. The highway was closed at 11 a.m.
A medical helicopter was requested for the person who remains stuck in the vehicle.
An adult and a child have already been transported from the scene by ambulance to a hospital.
Authorities indicate the rescue process and clean-up of the wreck may lead to a very length duration of closure.