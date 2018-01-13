Filed Under:2018 Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn, Local TV, PyeongChang, Skiing, Vail, Winter Olympics

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Lindsey Vonn is finally returning to the Olympic Winter Games.

On Saturday, she took 9th place at Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria, in the super-G.

The appearance in PyeongChang could be the 33-year-old Vail native’s final act after a long and illustrious career.

Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal during the flower ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Creekside on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Vonn, the most decorated world cup ski racer in U.S. history, missed out on Sochi in 2014 because of injury.

She is attempting to break the record of 86 World Cup victories held by Ingemar Stenmark since 1989.

RELATED: Vonn To ‘Represent The People Of U.S., Not The President’ At Olympics

