DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Lindsey Vonn is finally returning to the Olympic Winter Games.
On Saturday, she took 9th place at Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria, in the super-G.
The appearance in PyeongChang could be the 33-year-old Vail native’s final act after a long and illustrious career.
Vonn, the most decorated world cup ski racer in U.S. history, missed out on Sochi in 2014 because of injury.
She is attempting to break the record of 86 World Cup victories held by Ingemar Stenmark since 1989.
