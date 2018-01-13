Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News on weekend evenings
    05:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Filed Under:Death Investigation, Local TV, South Platte River

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are at the scene of a death investigation at the South Platte River near Alameda Avenue and Broadway.

Details about who the victim is have not been released. Police say they have not made a positive identification of the body.

They do say it is the body of a male.

With that, they say their investigation into Adam Gilbertson’s disappearance is still active and underway.

Investigators say the body was near the river “for some time.” It’s also not clear if the body was in the water, but a member of a search party found the body.

