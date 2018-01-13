By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Students from the CU Skaggs School of Pharmacy helped give free flu shots on Saturday at the National Western Stock Show.

“My wife saw they had flu shots over here and asked, ‘Have you had one this year?’ And I thought no I haven’t, I should get one,” said Peter Elfvin.

Elfvin took advantage of the free flu shot.

Austin Morgan is a pharmacist for King Soopers. He says the number of people coming in to fill prescriptions for Tamiflu has skyrocketed.

“It’s been a tough flu year so we wanted to make sure that the vaccine was available. So, when the university reached out to King Soopers, we were able to donate 150 vaccines to provide to anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to try and get some additional coverage and protection for those folks,” said Morgan.

He says some people argue they don’t need a flu shot because they feel like they are healthy or because they don’t believe the vaccine is effective enough. Morgan still strongly recommends it.

“Year after year it has been shown to be the most effective thing to keep from getting the flu,” he said.

Elfvin was glad he got his shot taken care of today.

“I would recommend getting one,” he said.

