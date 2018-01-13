Watch Live
By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Students from the CU Skaggs School of Pharmacy helped give free flu shots on Saturday at the National Western Stock Show.

stockshow flu shots 5pkg transfer frame 38 Pharmacy Students Help Provide Free Flu Shots At Stock Show

(credit: CBS)

“My wife saw they had flu shots over here and asked, ‘Have you had one this year?’ And I thought no I haven’t, I should get one,” said Peter Elfvin.

Elfvin took advantage of the free flu shot.

stockshow flu shots 5pkg transfer frame 158 Pharmacy Students Help Provide Free Flu Shots At Stock Show

(credit: CBS)

Austin Morgan is a pharmacist for King Soopers. He says the number of people coming in to fill prescriptions for Tamiflu has skyrocketed.

stockshow flu shots 5pkg transfer frame 583 Pharmacy Students Help Provide Free Flu Shots At Stock Show

CBS4’s Joel Hillan interviews Austin Morgan. (credit: CBS)

“It’s been a tough flu year so we wanted to make sure that the vaccine was available. So, when the university reached out to King Soopers, we were able to donate 150 vaccines to provide to anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to try and get some additional coverage and protection for those folks,” said Morgan.

RELATED: Colorado Among Worst Hit States For Flu

He says some people argue they don’t need a flu shot because they feel like they are healthy or because they don’t believe the vaccine is effective enough. Morgan still strongly recommends it.

stockshow flu shots 5pkg transfer frame 188 Pharmacy Students Help Provide Free Flu Shots At Stock Show

(credit: CBS)

“Year after year it has been shown to be the most effective thing to keep from getting the flu,” he said.

Elfvin was glad he got his shot taken care of today.

stockshow flu shots 5pkg transfer frame 1483 Pharmacy Students Help Provide Free Flu Shots At Stock Show

(credit: CBS)

“I would recommend getting one,” he said.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

