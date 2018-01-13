Filed Under:Keith Jackson, Local TV, NFL, Sports Broadcaster

DENVER (CBS4) – Beloved college football announcer Keith Jackson has died, according to his former employer ESPN which told CBS News.

keith jackson abc sports award Legendary Woah Nellie Sports Announcer Passes Away

Keith Jackson (center) receiving a Touchdown Club award in 1978. (credit: Getty Images)

Many knew Jackson for his famous catch phrases like “Woah Nellie.” He’s also credited with giving the “Granddaddy of Them All” nickname to the Rose Bowl.

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli writes that Jackson’s broadcast career began at Washington State in 1952 when he called a game between Washington State and Stanford.

Jackson also called several other sporting events for the Olympics, NFL, MLB, NBA, PGA Tour golf, and many others. He was the first play-by-play man of Monday Night Football.

Jackson retired the booth following the 2005 season. His final game was the classic 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas and USC.

Details about his passing have not been released. He was 89 years old.

