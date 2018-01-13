DENVER (CBS4) – Beloved college football announcer Keith Jackson has died, according to his former employer ESPN which told CBS News.

Many knew Jackson for his famous catch phrases like “Woah Nellie.” He’s also credited with giving the “Granddaddy of Them All” nickname to the Rose Bowl.

An iconic call from an iconic broadcaster. We remember Keith Jackson with one of his most memorable calls. pic.twitter.com/Hl8b1mrigy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 13, 2018

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli writes that Jackson’s broadcast career began at Washington State in 1952 when he called a game between Washington State and Stanford.

Keith Jackson was one of the best and one of the reasons why I got into this business. #RIPKeithJackson — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) January 13, 2018

Jackson also called several other sporting events for the Olympics, NFL, MLB, NBA, PGA Tour golf, and many others. He was the first play-by-play man of Monday Night Football.

Sports world lost a legend today in Keith Jackson, who called Peyton Manning’s first college game. "Here comes Peyton Manning making his entry for the University of Tennessee. Get used to it.”https://t.co/F6ws6AGmnu — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) January 13, 2018

Jackson retired the booth following the 2005 season. His final game was the classic 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas and USC.

Details about his passing have not been released. He was 89 years old.