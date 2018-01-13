By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a wild temperature ride over the next 36 hours in Denver and on the eastern plains!
Your Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds statewide but most of us will stay dry. There could be some occasional light snow showers or blowing snow in the northern mountains near and above tree line.
Some drier air will pass through the state on Sunday and that means mostly sunny skies statewide.
Then an arctic front will back into Colorado from the northeast late Sunday (we call this a backdoor cold front) and early Monday and that means much colder weather with a chance of snow for the MLK holiday.
It won’t be a big snowfall but someone could receive a few inches of the white stuff!
Sunshine returns by Tuesday!
