Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a wild temperature ride over the next 36 hours in Denver and on the eastern plains!

Your Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds statewide but most of us will stay dry. There could be some occasional light snow showers or blowing snow in the northern mountains near and above tree line.

Some drier air will pass through the state on Sunday and that means mostly sunny skies statewide.

Then an arctic front will back into Colorado from the northeast late Sunday (we call this a backdoor cold front) and early Monday and that means much colder weather with a chance of snow for the MLK holiday.

It won’t be a big snowfall but someone could receive a few inches of the white stuff!

Sunshine returns by Tuesday!

5day Latest Forecast: Backdoor Cold Front Arrives Late Sunday

snowpack Latest Forecast: Backdoor Cold Front Arrives Late Sunday

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch