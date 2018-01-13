Filed Under:Boulder County, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Condo Fire, Gunbarrel, Local TV

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An overnight fire at a condominium complex killed a 57-year-old woman in Gunbarrel.

apt fire 3 Condo Fire Kills One Woman, Another Escapes

(credit: Boulder County Sheriff)

Neighbors helped two women get out of the burning building, but one of them collapsed a short while later.

apt fire 2 Condo Fire Kills One Woman, Another Escapes

Emergency crews immediately started trying to resuscitate the 57 year old, but they were not successful. Investigators say a 19-year-old family member survived.

No one else was hurt. Red Cross volunteers responded to help eight people who are displaced.

apt fire 1 Condo Fire Kills One Woman, Another Escapes

Forty-five firefighters from seven fire departments, fourteen sheriff’s deputies, and other rescue and medical personnel responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

