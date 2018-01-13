BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An overnight fire at a condominium complex killed a 57-year-old woman in Gunbarrel.
Neighbors helped two women get out of the burning building, but one of them collapsed a short while later.
Emergency crews immediately started trying to resuscitate the 57 year old, but they were not successful. Investigators say a 19-year-old family member survived.
No one else was hurt. Red Cross volunteers responded to help eight people who are displaced.
Forty-five firefighters from seven fire departments, fourteen sheriff’s deputies, and other rescue and medical personnel responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.