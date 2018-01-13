JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a body found near Clear Creek Canyon.
They say they found the body of a man in the area where they were looking for a reported missing 18 year old.
The sheriff’s office tweeted about road closures in the area.
Investigators have not confirmed the body is that of the missing man.
They say his family last heard from him Friday night and reported him missing Saturday morning.
It’s also not clear the circumstances surrounding the body found, but the coroner is at the scene.