Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News on weekend evenings
    05:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Filed Under:Clear Creek Canyon, Death Investigation, Jefferson County, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Local TV

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a body found near Clear Creek Canyon.

They say they found the body of a man in the area where they were looking for a reported missing 18 year old.

The sheriff’s office tweeted about road closures in the area.

Investigators have not confirmed the body is that of the missing man.

They say his family last heard from him Friday night and reported him missing Saturday morning.

It’s also not clear the circumstances surrounding the body found, but the coroner is at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch