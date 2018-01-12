DENVER (CBS4) – The day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration hundreds of thousands of women around the nation joined in marches, rallying for protection of human, health and political rights.

That included tens of thousands who gathered in Denver, joined by their children, husbands and brothers.

Now organizers are planing a repeat event on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The “March On” website states the Women’s March on Colorado is for “solidarity for social justice, human rights and equity for women and all marginalized people nationwide.”

What to Know

The one-mile march begins at 9:30 a.m. at Civic Center Park. The route has changed this year.

Marchers will head south on Bannock to 13th Avenue. There they will head east to Lincoln Street and north to 14th Avenue. That will take them past the State Capitol on 14th to Grant Street north to Colfax Avenue then back to Civic Center Park for the rally.

Organizers say they are planning a shorter route for those unable to walk the full mile. It will begin and end on the primary route. Organizers are also providing reserved seating for those who cannot march at all.

That rally is scheduled to begin at noon.

The Facebook page says to gather at 8:30 a.m. for a pre-march rally at 9 a.m.

What To Bring

January in Colorado can be all over the place when it comes to weather. It’s best to dress in layers and be prepared for any temperature. Hats, mittens and scarves can make a huge difference in comfort levels.

Tuck feet and hand warmers into packs and stroller bags along with water and snacks.

Don’t forget to charge your phone or bring external battery packs.

And pour your creative juices into signs. There are no rules regarding signs but do think about having to carry it for the entire route.

Parking & Transportation

Coming from outside the metro area? Bus.com is offering shuttles from Boulder and Colorado Springs.

The shuttle will drop you and pick up you near Civic Center Park. It does promise to have signs and timing will allow you to be in Denver for the march and rally.

Denver residents may want to consider RTD to avoid parking hassles around Civic Center Park. The station at Broadway & Colfax has re-opened, making it easy to use buses, light and commuter rail to get to Union Station then take the Mall Ride to Civic Center Park.

The Rally

It will include both speakers and artists. The organizers have given us the list and say bios are coming soon to the website. Here’s an early look at what to expect.

Artists:

Ruthie Jordan

Bianca Mikahn

Emelise Munoz

Spoken Word artists Art from Ashes

Lorna Shannon of Samba Colorado

Nora Lynch

Acapella Singers from Youth on Record

Bella Diva Dance

Alive on Arrival

Beth Wood and Ara Lee

Speakers:

Rev. Tawana Davis

Ana Rodriguez

Emma Shinn

Donna Gunnison

Nga Vuong-Sandoval

Karen Roberts Grissom

Mary Ruan (Chante okic ouye wiya [her Lakota Name])

Robbin Otey

Teresa Howard

As of Jan. 10, the organizers had not officially posted any speakers for the rally. The March On board members galvanized after the 2017 March on Denver to make sure their movement moved forward.

Their bottom line: The Women’s March belongs to all of us.