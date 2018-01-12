Denver Zoo Expecting Baby SlothTwo days after releasing video of an ultrasound showing a baby in the uterus of an animal, the Denver Zoo has revealed what kind of baby it is.

More Than Expected Attend Fundraiser Honoring Fallen Deputy Zack ParrishOrganizers hoped a few hundred would attend a fundraiser in memory of Deputy Zack Parrish Friday night with the proceeds going toward the Douglas County Fallen Officers Fund. Instead, more than a thousand showed up.

Coloradans Vow To Help Haiti After Natural Disasters, President's RemarksFor 30 years, Coloradans have been doing what they can to help Haiti, but after natural disasters in 2010 and 2016, one organization says it’s only going to work harder for the people in need.