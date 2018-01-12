Watch Live
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The rodeo took over Children’s Hospital on Friday. Professional cowboys, cowgirls, bullfighters and rodeo queens were there for the event.

They brought the thrills of the National Western Stock Show to patients. Some got a lesson in roping and took part in stick horse barrel racing.

co stock show childrens 6vo frame 275 The Rodeo Takes Over Childrens Hospital

(credit: CBS)

Organizers enjoy bringing the fun to young cowpokes who can’t make it the stock show.

co stock show childrens 6vo frame 155 The Rodeo Takes Over Childrens Hospital

(credit: CBS)

“I enjoy bringing the Western way of life to Children’s, especially this time of year, especially with the stock show happening and the Western world coming to Denver,” said Gin Stoneback.

co stock show childrens 6vo frame 489 The Rodeo Takes Over Childrens Hospital

(credit: CBS)

The event also kicked off the annual fundraising campaign for the patient aid fund that benefits Children’s Hospital Colorado.

co stock show childrens 6vo frame 579 The Rodeo Takes Over Childrens Hospital

(credit: CBS)

The stock show is in town through Jan. 21.

LINK: nationalwestern.com

