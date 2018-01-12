Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, El Paso County, Fountain, Interstate 25, Truck Crash

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with the Colorado State Patrol say the driver of a postal service truck was falling asleep at the wheel when he crashed on Friday morning.

It happened on Interstate 25 near Fountain.

crash2 Driver Ejected As Postal Service Truck Rolls Into Ditch

(credit: CBS)

Officials believe the male driver veered to the left, overcorrected and then rolled into a ditch. That sent packages in the truck flying.

The driver was ejected, and so far it’s not clear how badly he was hurt.

The post office picked up the packages and said they will all be delivered.

That driver was described as being a contractor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch