FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with the Colorado State Patrol say the driver of a postal service truck was falling asleep at the wheel when he crashed on Friday morning.
It happened on Interstate 25 near Fountain.
Officials believe the male driver veered to the left, overcorrected and then rolled into a ditch. That sent packages in the truck flying.
The driver was ejected, and so far it’s not clear how badly he was hurt.
The post office picked up the packages and said they will all be delivered.
That driver was described as being a contractor.