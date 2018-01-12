By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A strong jet stream passing over Colorado will keep strong gusty wind and occasional snow showers in the mountains Friday night and early Saturday.
The weather was making for tough driving conditions on many of the higher passes, such as Kenosha Pass, on U.S. 285 southwest of Denver. Highways including Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and Bakerville have seen intermittent chain and traction laws.
A strong jet stream moving across the state from the northwest is causing the wintry weather.
For the rest of Friday night and into the early hours on Saturday the wind will continue to blow and there will be occasional snow showers but any additional accumulations will be light.
As we head into the day on Saturday the forecast calls for more sunshine, less wind and less in the way of snow showers for the rest of the holiday weekend.
