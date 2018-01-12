Filed Under:El Paso County, Local TV, Marijuana Grow, Marijuana In Colorado, Marijuana Legalization, Pot Grows

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A new law in Colorado is making it easier for law enforcement to crack down on illegal marijuana grow operations.

The law limits the total number of pot plants in any home to one dozen, instead of the six per every adult.

illegal marijuana grow houses 5vo frame 552 New Law Helps Crack Down On Illegal Marijuana Grow Operations

(credit: CBS)

Deputies seized more than 230 plants from a home in El Paso County on Thursday.

illegal marijuana grow houses 5vo frame 526 New Law Helps Crack Down On Illegal Marijuana Grow Operations

(credit: CBS)

RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

The sheriff says growers need to learn the law and get rid of extra plants before his deputies have to step in.

illegal marijuana grow houses 5vo frame 69 New Law Helps Crack Down On Illegal Marijuana Grow Operations

(credit: CBS)

“We are not focusing on medical marijuana pieces. The recreational marijuana is what it is, we’re not trying to take that back. We’re trying to get a handle on these grows in eastern El Paso County that are exporting most of their marijuana to other parts of the country,” said El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder.

illegal marijuana grow houses 5vo frame 280 New Law Helps Crack Down On Illegal Marijuana Grow Operations

(credit: CBS)

El Paso County recently gave the sheriff’s office $100,000 to pay for the deputies’ overtime to help shut down the illegal grows.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch