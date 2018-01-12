Filed Under:Arapahoe County, Blood Alcohol Content, Driving Under The Influence, Jeffery Vincent

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado sheriff’s deputy has been convicted of driving under the influence while he was on duty.

Jurors found 45-year-old Jeffery Vincent guilty Friday of the misdemeanor, as well as a charge of prohibited use of a weapon for carrying a gun while he was intoxicated. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 1.

Prosecutors say a fellow Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputy reported that he suspected Vincent was drunk on duty Jan. 3, 2017. Vincent’s assignment that day was to transport inmates from the jail to the courthouse south of Denver.

A test administered about four hours later showed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.081 percent.

