(CBS4) – A truck driver in the Glenwood Canyon got in a precarious predicament late Friday morning. His semi jacknifed wound up dangling over the edge of the elevated highway after losing control.
The crash slowed westbound traffic on Interstate 70. As of 12:15 p.m., all traffic was at a halt through the canyon. CDOT said a heavy tow truck was being used to move the semi.
It may take a while to clear the wreckage.
There’s no word on what caused the accident, or whether the driver was hurt.
CDOT cautions drivers to expect winter driving conditions in the high country, as snow has been falling in many areas today.