By Andrea Flores

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – If you’re heading to the high country this weekend, The Colorado Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to be prepared for heavy traffic and slick conditions.

A combination of fresh snow at mountain ski resorts and a long holiday weekend could mean major impacts on mountain travel.

Traffic heading westbound on Interstate 70 through the mountain corridor is expected to increase through Friday afternoon and continue into Saturday. Thirty to 40 minute delays are expected through the weekend.

“We expect to see the snow taper off Friday afternoon, as the surge of traffic westbound begins to make their way to mountain resorts for the holiday weekend,” explained CDOT’s I-70 Mountain Corridor Manager Patrick Chavez. “Slower speeds are expected due to increase volume from the holiday traffic as well as those wanting to take advantage of new, measurable snow that has fallen over the last 24 hours.”

At the end of the holiday weekend, traffic volumes are expected to increase as travelers return to the Denver metro area. CDOT says traffic will increase Sunday and Monday on I-70 in the eastbound direction, with 45 to 60 minute delays.

CDOT reminds you to check your tires, leave extra room between your vehicle and other vehicles on the road and drive for weather conditions.

Drivers should be aware that traction and chain laws could be implemented if conditions require them. Without proper equipment, you can be fined $130. If your vehicle blocks the roadway, you could be fined more than $650.

