DENVER (CBS4) – Two days after releasing video of an ultrasound showing a baby in the uterus of an animal, the Denver Zoo has revealed what kind of baby it is.
It’s a sloth!
Denver Zoo officials said sloths Charlotte and Elliot are expecting a baby.
“Charlotte is somewhere between 7 and 10 months along in her 10-month gestation period, so we’re expecting a baby sloth sometime between now and March,” they said in a Facebook post.
Charlotte, whose “last name” is Greenie, is a Linnaeus two-toed sloth. She was brought to the zoo in 2015 and introduced to Elliot soon afterwards.