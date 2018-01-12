DENVER (CBS4)– The clock is ticking to enroll in the health care exchange in Colorado.
Colorado is one of a dozen states that operates its own health insurance exchange. The deadline to enroll in Connect for Health is midnight Friday.
So far more than 158,000 Coloradans selected health care coverage on the plan.
The Division of Insurance says that health insurance is getting more expensive with individual premiums increasing around 34 percent across Colorado this year.
After midnight Friday, Coloradans can only sign up if they have a qualifying life changing event, such as marriage, divorce or birth of a baby.
LINK: Connect For Health