DENVER (CBS4) – The family of a Denver man who went missing nearly a month ago is asking for the community’s help in locating him.
Adam Gilbertson was last seen leaving Syntax Physic Opera located at 554 South Broadway at approximately 1 a.m. on Dec. 15.
Denver police have been investigating his disappearance since then and say so far there’s no indication of foul play.
GoFundMe donations have allowed Adam’s family to retain a private investigating team, but they haven’t been able to get any new leads. Family members have been making trips back and forth from their home state of Minnesota to Colorado in hopes of finding him.
Gilbertson was new to Denver. He moved to the city five months ago to work as a hospice nurse and his mother says he was passionate about helping people.
According to the Facebook page Find Adam Ronald Gilbertson, a search party has been planned for Adam on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers should meet at the corner of Alameda Avenue and South Bannock Street in the Safeway parking lot. The search groups will break off from there.
Anyone with information about Gilbertson’s location is asked to call the Denver Missing and Exploited Persons division at 720-913-6653.