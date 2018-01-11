Watch Live
By Matt Kroschel

DENVER (CBS4)– Breckenridge is a town where snow means business and a way of life for many.

“Our community gets together because we all have the same passion, we live here for snow,” Breckenridge Public Relations Manager Austyn Dineen said.

When Mother Nature needs some help, like this year, people in Breckenridge turn to Ullr.

The 55th annual Ullr Fest– part party, part ritual– brought thousands of people out on the streets many of them wearing Vikings helmets to celebrate and ask mother nature for more snow.

“Not going to find something like this anywhere else in the plant” Ullr himself told CBS4.

The celebration of all things Winter is fun, but the reality is this year people are desperate for fresh snow. And fast.

The town did receive about five inches the last storm and fingers crossed for more with another storm on the way.

Ullr Fest continues through Jan. 13.

LINK: Ullr Fest

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

