BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police on Thursday arrested a man they say nearly hit an officer when he drove an SUV through a fence in the midst of a police chase.

The police pursuit took place in the morning and wound through several neighborhoods in the northwestern section of the Denver metro area. Westminster police said the officer “had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.”

Sometime after that near-collision, police say the driver intentionally rammed a Westminster police cruiser near the King Soopers at 84th and Pecos.

The officer in the car wasn’t hurt but the cruiser had to be towed away.

The chase ended in a crash sometime before 11 a.m. in Broomfield on Buffalo Street just north of Trails Avenue.

That’s where the suspect ran away and an extensive search for him took place.

During the search, which included a K-9 team, authorities placed several schools on lockout status. Copter4 also spotted armed police officers searching for the suspect at a home in a Broomfield neighborhood.

Police confirmed they had the suspect in custody just after 1 p.m. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.