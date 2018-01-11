Watch Live
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman who was convicted of child abuse resulting in the death of her infant grandson has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

A Weld County judge sentenced 55-year-old Sandy Archuleta on Thursday for the 2015 death of 4-month-old Donovan Archuleta.

Over six days, the boy developed chemical burns to his face, mouth and gums, a sepsis infection from pneumonia and red bruises caused by pinching from tweezers. He also had broken ribs.

Investigators say Archuleta told them she used vinegar and potato slices on the boy’s skin to help reduce his fever. That treatment ultimately burned his skin.

Donovan’s mother was accused of waiting several hours to call an ambulance after realizing that something was wrong. She was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Donovan’s father, who was with Archuleta, is awaiting trial.

