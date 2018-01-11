Filed Under:Adrienne Macintosh, Aurora Police Department, Brian Vasquez, Cherry Creek School District, Cheryl Somers-Wegienka, David Gonzales, Local TV, Prairie Middle School, Sexual Assault

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Three Cherry Creek School District administrators, which include a school principal, a dean and a counselor, have been indicted with failing to report child abuse related to a sexual assault case.

brian vasquez3 School Staff Indicted, Police Search For More Possible Victims

Brian Vasquez (credit: Aurora Police)

Brian Vasquez faces at least 31 charges including multiple counts of sexual assault and is accused of molesting students while he worked at Prairie Middle School.aurora teacher sex assault 5vomap frame 938 1 School Staff Indicted, Police Search For More Possible Victims

One of the victims allegedly told staff about the abuse in 2013 but nothing was done.

aurora teacher sex assault 5pkg transfer frame 2106 School Staff Indicted, Police Search For More Possible Victims

(credit: CBS)

The indictment centers on that allegation. The victim claims that both the principal and dean urged her to reconsider reporting Vasquez by saying it would hurt his career.

aurora teacher sex assault 12vo frame 0 School Staff Indicted, Police Search For More Possible Victims

Brian Vasquez in court (credit: CBS)

The indictment also states that the victim attended a meeting with the three named and Vasquez where she was pressured to recant her statements and forced to apologize. She also had to hug Vasquez.

web frame double School Staff Indicted, Police Search For More Possible Victims

David Gonzlaes and Adrienne MacInthosh (credit: CBS)

A grand jury indicted David Gonzales, Adrienne MacIntosh and Cheryl Somers-Wegienka.

Prosecutors say they investigated the sex assault allegations themselves and never notified police.

aurora teacher sex assault 5pkg transfer frame 433 School Staff Indicted, Police Search For More Possible Victims

(credit: CBS)

Police say they have discovered five victims but that there could be more.

Parents were sent home an email notifying them of the school staff suspensions. Their first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.

