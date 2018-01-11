AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Three Cherry Creek School District administrators, which include a school principal, a dean and a counselor, have been indicted with failing to report child abuse related to a sexual assault case.

Brian Vasquez faces at least 31 charges including multiple counts of sexual assault and is accused of molesting students while he worked at Prairie Middle School.

One of the victims allegedly told staff about the abuse in 2013 but nothing was done.

The indictment centers on that allegation. The victim claims that both the principal and dean urged her to reconsider reporting Vasquez by saying it would hurt his career.

The indictment also states that the victim attended a meeting with the three named and Vasquez where she was pressured to recant her statements and forced to apologize. She also had to hug Vasquez.

A grand jury indicted David Gonzales, Adrienne MacIntosh and Cheryl Somers-Wegienka.

Prosecutors say they investigated the sex assault allegations themselves and never notified police.

Police say they have discovered five victims but that there could be more.

Parents were sent home an email notifying them of the school staff suspensions. Their first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.