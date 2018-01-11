BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A police pursuit that wound through several neighborhoods in the northwestern section of the Denver metro area ended in a crash in Broomfield Thursday morning.
An SUV involved hit at least one police car near the King Soopers at 84th and Pecos.
Eventually the driver crashed on Buffalo Street just north of Trails Avenue sometime before 11 a.m. That’s where the suspect ran from the scene.
The suspect was described as being a white male, 6-foot-1, weighing 180 pounds and with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans.