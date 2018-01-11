Filed Under:Golden Corral, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting, Thornton, Thornton Police, Walmart

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Thornton investigated an officer-involved shooting near the Walmart where a triple shooting happened last year.

The shooting happened in the area of 97th and Grant Street on Thursday afternoon.

Scott Ostrem has been accused of opening fire inside a Walmart in that same area in November 2017 and killing three people. He has been charged with three counts of murder.

scott ostrem1 Officers Shoot Suspect Near Walmart Triple Shooting Scene

Scott Ostrem (credit: CBS)

No officers were injured in Thursday’s shooting that involved a stolen vehicle.

The suspect was injured and rushed to the hospital.

