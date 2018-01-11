THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Thornton investigated an officer-involved shooting near the Walmart where a triple shooting happened last year.
The shooting happened in the area of 97th and Grant Street on Thursday afternoon.
Scott Ostrem has been accused of opening fire inside a Walmart in that same area in November 2017 and killing three people. He has been charged with three counts of murder.
No officers were injured in Thursday’s shooting that involved a stolen vehicle.
The suspect was injured and rushed to the hospital.