By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The storm responsible for rain and snow across Colorado on Wednesday as moved away leaving chilly temperatures behind. Highs in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will be in the lower 40s which is slightly below normal for the second week in January.

Despite the chill, it will be sunny and dry for all lower elevations. In the mountains we’ll see a continued chance for light snow through Thursday night and into Friday. It’s “orographic” snow being caused by just enough moisture being lifted over the mountains by a northwesterly flow in the atmosphere. Accumulation will likely range from 1-5 inches by late tomorrow especially on north and northwest facing slopes.

A cold front will approach Denver and the Front Range late Friday causing gusty winds up to 30 mph in the metro area. A downslope ahead of the front will allow temperatures to climb in the lower 50s Friday afternoon before dropping back in the 40s behind the front on Saturday. Then a return to the 50s again on Sunday as it stays mostly sunny and dry almost statewide over the weekend.

Looking ahead to Monday, a cold front will arrive sometime in the morning and could possibly bring some snow. Right now it doesn’t look like much. Regardless, Monday should be a chilly day with highs in the upper 30s for the metro area.

