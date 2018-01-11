FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The body of a missing Fort Collins woman who police believe disappeared under suspicious circumstances has been found.

Kimberlee Graves was last seen at her home on Dec. 4. Her remains were found in Lory State Park and the Larimer County Coroner’s Office determined that her death is a homicide.



Police said a friend called police to request a welfare check on Dec. 8 because she couldn’t reach Graves, 41.

Officers tried to contact Graves at her home on Akin Avenue but nobody answered the door and her car was gone.

Then on Dec. 10, a worried friend entered Graves’ home and found that it had been ransacked.

Graves’ vehicle, a red Toyota Rav4, was found days after her disappearance at a parking garage which was used by a now-closed grocery store at College Avenue and Mulberry Street.

Fort Collins Police Services told CBS4 Graves’ abandoned vehicle was likely driven by someone else following her disappearance.

Detectives do not have reason to believe that there is a risk to public safety.

Anyone with information about the death of Graves should contact Fort Collins Police at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.